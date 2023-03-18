My Hero Academia Shares Tragic New Art For Season 6

My Hero Academia hasn't been kind when it comes to Deku's journey this sixth season. With the wielder of One For All fighting to save Hero Society in the face of Shigaraki and the countless villains at his beck and call, Midoriya is at his wit's end and decided on a path as a dark hero to keep the world from falling apart. Now, the creator of the series, Kohei Horikoshi, has shared new art celebrating Izuku's career while hinting at a tragic moment from the latest episode.

My Hero Academia Season 6 might have seen the heroes winning the Paranormal Liberation War, but the battle was far from over for the students of Class 1-A. As All For One broke free numerous villains from prison including the likes of Stain the Hero Killer, Lady Nagant, and Muscular, Deku has been trying to hold everything together at the cost of his own body. Luckily, Midoriya had some serious help from his friends in this latest episode, setting the stage for the current events of the My Hero Academia manga that is in the throes of its Final Arc.

Deku's Red Shoes

Deku's kicks have certainly seen better days. Thanks to his brief run as a dark hero patrolling the city's streets, Midoriya looked far more like a hero than a villain thanks to his tattered costume and ghoulish aesthetic. With this latest installment giving us a heartfelt moment featuring Deku's shoes, Horikoshi himself shared new art featuring the attire.

Luckily for Deku, Uravity was able to deliver a monumental speech that turned the tide when it came to the populace seeking refuge at UA Academy but wasn't too thrilled about seeing Deku in their midst. With many believing that Midoriya puts them in danger thanks to him being the number one target of both All For One and Shigaraki, they ultimately gave him a chance to rest and end his career as a monstrous-looking crime fighter. The current season has one episode left before season 6 comes to a close, and anime viewers should expect some big revelations during its runtime.

What do you think of this new art from Kohei Horikoshi? Do you think Studio Bones will announce season 7 following next week's season finale?