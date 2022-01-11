My Hero Academia Cosplay is Ready for Midnight’s Comeback in Season 6

One My Hero Academia fan is ready for Midnight’s jump into the action in Season 6 of the anime with some awesome cosplay! The fifth season of the series wrapped up its run last year with the announcement that a sixth was already in the works for a release later this year. The final moments of the season set the stage for a massive conflict between the heroes and villains, and fans will see all of that come to pass as the next season of the series takes on the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series.

As one would expect from the final moments of the fifth season and the title for the next arc coming to the anime, the sixth season will be featuring an all out conflict between the heroes and villains that will include the largest roster seen in the anime to date. That means we’ll be getting to see pro heroes like Midnight in the thick of the fight, and that’s fulfilling a desire fans have had for the anime since it began. It’s going to be a bit before we get to see it all go down, but artist @hana.cos on Instagram has helped ease the wait by bringing Midnight to the spotlight with some awesome cosplay! Check it out below:

My Hero Academia will be returning for Season 6 this October as part of the Fall 2022 anime schedule. That schedule is still filling out as of this writing, but it’s going to be a pretty competitive few months as the Fall includes not only heavy hitters like My Hero Academia, but the return of classic franchises like Bleach as well. This means even more eyes will be looking toward the sixth season than ever as fans hope that the war plays out if not like, even better than what came in Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga version of it.

It’s such a huge war for heroes like Midnight, Izuku Midoriya, and many others that the manga is still in the midst of the fallout even with the latest chapters of the series. It’s a huge status quo shifting kind of war coming, and that makes the premiere of this coming season all the more exciting. But what do you think? Are you excited to see what’s coming in My Hero Academia‘s next season? What are you hoping to see? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!