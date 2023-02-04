My Hero Academia Season 6 Highlights One For All's Vestiges in New Poster

My Hero Academia's anime has officially kicked off the Final Act of the series with the newest episode, and Season 6 is highlighting what's to come with a new poster showing off the faces of all the One For All vestiges! The second half of the second season has been spending the last few episodes exploring the immediate fallout of everything that happened in the first half of the season's Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. The greatest changes in this regard have been happening with Izuku Midoriya as he's now more tuned into his One For All power than ever.

With the previous episode of the series setting up Izuku's meeting with the rest of the vestiges inside of One For All now that his use of the power had evolved thanks to fighting the All For One super powered Tomura Shigaraki, the newest episode of the series followed through with the full reveal of many within this ability. But there were still two of them that weren't available to Izuku, and now fans can see all of their faces in full thanks to My Hero Academia's newest poster highlighting Season 6's final episodes. Check it out below:

What to Expect From One For All's Vestiges in My Hero Academia Season 6

Episode 131 of My Hero Academia saw Izuku meeting with the previous One For All users, but the second and third users were not able to speak (or even show their faces) as it seems like their abilities had been still locked away. That's going to quickly change as demonstrated by this newest poster that reveals their likenesses in full before they make their full speaking appearance in the anime's final episodes of the sixth season.

The newest episode has also officially kicked off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original series, and that means the anime is going to be speeding towards its end with its next episodes. It has yet to be revealed where this season will come to an end, but with all of One For All's vestiges seen here, we're going to get some high octane action and some pretty heavy emotions before Season 7 comes around.

What are you hoping to see when One For All's final users are fully revealed? What are you hoping to see before My Hero Academia ends Season 6? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!