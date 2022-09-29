My Hero Academia Season 6 Releases Episode 1 Stills

My Hero Academia is days out from its return, and as you can imagine, all eyes are on the anime's top heroes. After all, season six is on the cusp of war, and our favorite characters are ready to put their lives on the line. Their clash with Shigaraki's new army will begin shortly, and at last, we have been given a first look at the season six premiere thanks to some stills.

The update comes from My Hero Academia's official website as the anime is gearing up for its return. Season six will go live on October 1st, and fans expect to dive straight into the story without any recap to hold them back. And as you can see below, the stills for episode one showcase everyone from pro heroes and the kids of Class 1-A.

MY HERO ACADEMIA SEASON-6

EPISODE-1 PREVIEWS

TITLE: A QUIET BEGINNING

Endeavor, Hawks, Mirko, and Eraserhead are seen repping the pros in four of these premiere stills. As you can see, each of the heroes is fired up, and Endeavor looks rather focused as he heads into battle. Of course, the same can be said for Eraserhead who appears to be maneuvering around the battlefield here. But when it comes to speed and stealth, Mirko and Hawks have the group outmatched.

As for the rest of the stills, My Hero Academia highlights Class 1-A and Class 1-B. Izuku is shown in a close-up with his internship crew, and another photo highlights Kirishima and Momo ahead of the raid. With so many pros gathered, fans know this clash against Shigaraki is going to get nasty, and manga readers know just how true that statement is. And by the end of season six's first arc, we can safely say things will never be the same for our pros.

What do you think about this first look at season six's premiere? Are you excited to check out the comeback?