My Hero Academia Creator Shares New Izuku x Ochaco Art

My Hero Academia has been making its way through the intense final war between the heroes and villains with the latest chapters of the series, and the original creator behind it all is showing Izuku Midoriya and Ochaco Uraraka some love outside of it with some special new art reuniting the duo! The final war between the heroes and villains has kicked into high gear, and that means that the heroes have been pushed harder than ever before. Spread across multiple battlefields to take on the intense slate of villains, it's a far cry from the easier and relaxing days that the Class 1-A kids had at the beginning of the series.

While the manga might have separated the two across two distinct battlefields, fans are still hoping to see more from Izuku and Ochaco interacting with one another someday. The two of their connection has been one of the most intriguing to see evolve over the course of the series so far, but their actual time fighting alongside one another has been surprisingly limited. But while it's going to be a while before the two can smile together again, original My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi brought the two together in a special sketch celebrating the release of the newest volume! Check it out below:

It has been quite some time since Izuku and Ochaco actually interacted in the series. Briefly reuniting before the final war began, the two then found themselves facing off against Himiko Toga during an initial mix up when the heroes' final plan against the villains kicked off in full. It was a short lived battle as Izuku needed to focus on his final battle against Shigaraki, but we have yet to get an update on how that fight between Ochaco and Toga has been faring since Izuku had left the scene.

Thankfully they will have some time together again in the upcoming return of the anime as Season 6 of the series will be making its premiere this weekend as the start of the Fall 2022 anime schedule gets into high gear. You can check out the first five seasons (and the upcoming new episodes) streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up with My Hero Academia before it all goes down.

How have you liked Izuku and Ochaco's time together through the series so far? What are you hoping to see from them before it all comes to an end?