My Hero Academia Season 6 Reveals a Troubling Deku Update

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the chaos in the aftermath of the fight between the heroes and villains in the first half of the sixth season, and the cliffhanger from the newest episode has revealed a troubling update concerning Izuku Midoriya's status. The heroes had to push themselves further than ever before in the fight against Tomura Shigaraki, and that was no more true than with Izuku as he needed to make sure and use even more One For All power than ever. But as fans saw at the end of his fight against Shigaraki, he's now in quite the terrible shape.

The newest episode of the series continues to explore how the heroes are recovering in the immediate wake of everything that went down against the villains, and Deku is now in the worst shape he's ever been. While the surviving heroes have managed to work their way back into some form of recovery with all of their terrible injuries in tow, Deku's the only one who has yet to wake up despite it being a couple of days since the fight with Shigaraki.

What's Happening With Deku Right Now?

Episode 128 of My Hero Academia sees Endeavor, Gran Torino, Shoto Todoroki, and even Katsuki Bakugo are beginning to wake up from the fight and are now dealing with everything that happened to them in the final moments of the fight. But as Bakugo learns from the other members of Class 1-A, Deku is the only one who has yet to wake up, and is even showing no signs of waking up following all of the damage he took during the battle.

It's quite the cliffhanger for My Hero Academia to leave its main hero on, and even more troubling considering that the rest of the world around him is beginning to crumble. The villains are running rampant, and Deku needs to be back on his game fast. But how do you feel about Deku's chances leading into Season 6's final episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!