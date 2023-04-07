One-Punch Man Artist Shares Support For My Hero Academia's Creator

My Hero Academia is in the throes of its final saga, as the heroes of UA Academy are facing off against the villainous forces of All For One, Shigaraki, and the other antagonists that are looking to take down Hero Society. While the shonen series is preparing to end, creator Kohei Horikoshi has been suffering from health issues that have delayed recent chapters of the manga. Now, to help boost his spirits and help in his recovery, One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata has shared some encouraging words on their social media.

Both My Hero Academia and One-Punch Man are set to return with new seasons of their respective anime adaptations, with Class 1-A looking at their seventh season and Saitama and his fellow crime fighters looking at their third. Another element that both anime series share is that their future seasons have yet to reveal release dates. While Studio Bones has confirmed that it will return to create the next batch of anime episodes, the studio behind One-Punch Man's third season has yet to be revealed. With Saitama's first season created by Studio Madhouse and the second made by JC Staff, fans are waiting to see if one of these two production houses will return or if a new studio will take the reins.

My Hero Punch Man

Yusuke Murata shared supportive words for Kohei Horikoshi, as the My Hero Academia creator recovers from his health issues. Here's the translated words that the One-Punch Man artist shared on their social media account, "Rest is important. Horikoshi-sensei, please take care of yourself."

While My Hero Academia might be edging toward its grand finale, One-Punch Man's manga is continuing to see new chapters arrive that continue to feed opponents to the nigh-invincible Saitama. Currently, no enemy has been able to defeat the "hero for fun", though admittedly, Garou has come the closest thanks to the power-up from the evil god he encountered. It will be interesting to see if the Garou/Saitama fight is able to be a part of the upcoming third season of the anime series.

