My Hero Academia Writer on Why the Anime's Last Film Took Izuku Global

My Hero Academia's trilogy of movies took the students of Class 1-A and had them fight against villains who had yet to make appearances in the television series and/or original manga. With the World Heroes' Mission acting as the latest feature-length film and pitting Deku and company against the killer cult known as Humarise, the screenwriter responsible for the movie explained why the movie decided to take Deku's adventure global as the heroes fought threats popping up in their world.

Following the conclusion of My Hero Academia Season 6, a seventh season has already been confirmed. Unfortunately, there has yet to be news regarding a potential fourth film for the shonen franchise, and with the My Hero Academia manga in its final saga, it will be interesting to see if they can squeeze in another movie before the grand finale. In the past, Horikoshi himself stated that there could be as many as ten films in total, though it has yet to be seen if this will eventually become a reality.

My Global Academia

Here's what screenwriter Yosuke Kuroda had to say when it came to the decision to make the latest My Hero Academia movie a worldwide affair, "Kohei Horikoshi-sensei said 'Deku and the others should work around the world," and Director Kenji Nagasaki said 'Let's make it a movie that has the brightness of the manga in it,' so to bring these two things to life, I set the movie in Otheon and created the character Rody. I hope everyone will enjoy Deku and Rody's friendship and the chase and runaway scenes.

Kuroda then explained the necessity of why the story should take place around the world, especially when keeping the size of the cast in mind, "If we set the story in one location there would be a huge number of heroes altogether, so we divided them up around the world. I think that gave the movie a more worldwide feel."

Which was your favorite My Hero Academia movie that has been released so far? Do you think Class 1-A and the heroes of this shonen universe should blast off into space for a potential fourth film? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.

Via Shibuya Smash