My Hero Academia Season 6 Finale Sets Toonami Release Date

My Hero Academia Season 6 has been working its way through its broadcast debut on Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, and now a release date for Toonami has finally been set for My Hero Academia Season 6's grand finale! My Hero Academia Season 6 ended its run a couple of weeks back as fans of the English subtitled release of the episodes saw how it all came to an end. My Hero Academia Season 7 was quickly confirmed to be in the works as well, so fans of the English dubbed release have been eagerly waiting to see how it all ends too.

The English dub broadcast of My Hero Academia Season 6 has been faithfully airing its new episodes as part of Adult Swim's Toonami programming block, and soon it will be coming to an end much like the streaming releases have. A new program listing for Toonami has been spotted by @Swimpedia on Twitter, and notes that My Hero Academia's Season 6 finale is currently scheduled to air with Adult Swim's Toonami programming block on Saturday, April 22nd at 12:30AM EST (technically April 23rd). Check it out below:

The finale of My Hero Academia Season 6 will premiere on April 22nd at 12:30 AM. pic.twitter.com/qLTvcAloqh — Swimpedia (@swimpedia) April 8, 2023

What to Know for My Hero Academia Season 7

My Hero Academia Season 6 has wrapped up its run overseas, and My Hero Academia Season 7 is now in the works. There has yet to be any concrete release window or date revealed for My Hero Academia Season 7 as of the time of this writing, but it will be picking up from all of the chaos we have seen break out over the events of My Hero Academia Season 6. Tackling the rest of the Final Act saga from Kohei Horikoshi's original My Hero Academia manga, there's honestly not a lot of ground left to cover from what is left in the manga.

That also means it's likely going to be a while before My Hero Academia Season 7 actually hits as the brunt of the action that the anime will be adapting still needs to flesh out and work through the remainder of its climax before moving onto whatever could be left for the grand finale stage of the My Hero Academia franchise overall. But that makes it all the more exciting.

Are you ready for My Hero Academia Season 6 to end its run with Toonami? How have you liked My Hero Academia Season 6 overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!