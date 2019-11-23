My Hero Academia Fans React To Eri’s Dangerous Predicament

With Overhaul’s plan revealed in the most recent installment of My Hero Academia, the situation that Eri finds herself is even more dire. The leader of the Yakuza is using Eri’s blood and DNA in order to create a drug that can eliminate the quirks of anyone that gets in their way. With Midoriya and Lemillion kicking themselves for not saving her when they first encountered both Eri and Overhaul on the street, the pair of ambitious heroes swear that they’ll do everything in their power to save the young girl who is held captive against her will. As the gathering of heroes sets their plan into motion, its clear that a war is coming between said heroes and the Overhaul led Yakuza.

As the latest episode dropped earlier, fans are reacting to the terrible time that Eri is currently going through and are letting their thoughts known on social media. Rest assured, the predominant feeling for the series is that “Eri must be protected at all costs”!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now It’s Personal

The age difference between Deku & Eri is the same as me and my sister. Today’s episode hits in a place that feels very personal and I’m left feeling sick to my stomach. #PleaseSaveEri #MyHeroAcademia #Deku @MHAOfficial pic.twitter.com/oNCRdYmwGT — Small Might (@SmallMightGames) November 23, 2019

Stranger Things Vibes

No spoilers please, but the recent episodes of my hero academia have some heavy stranger things vibes going on.



I’m quite enjoying it, but it’s killing me not knowing Eri’s back story yet. pic.twitter.com/2zfM0jZxov — 🔺🔻INKY🔺🔻 (@inky_biscuits) November 23, 2019

The Tension Cannot Be Denied

The calm before the storm, must protect Eri at all cost, but damn the tension just involved sitting round a table, Eraser Head talk to Midoriya was quite touching 😭😭😭 #MyHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademiaSeason4 #BokuNoHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/989u7tToUL — イアンの契約 Ian Deal (@eazzz90) November 23, 2019

Must Protect Eri

On Repeat

PROTECT ERI AT ALL COSTS!!!

PROTECT ERI AT ALL COSTS!!!

PROTECT ERI AT ALL COSTS!!!

PROTECT ERI AT ALL COSTS!!!#MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/yvbTCb7IPw — Overhaul SZN (@247aa__) November 23, 2019

Feel Feels

I barely know anything about Eri. But I already care for her a damn lot. Goddamit Bones. Why you gotta make me feel feels. #BokuNoHeroAcademia #MyHeroAcademia — Sean 🏳️‍🌈 (@SeaThundr) November 23, 2019

Poor Everyone

Awwww. Poor Eri. Poor Deku. Poor Mirio. Deku already didn’t want to let Eri go, now he knows how badly she’s being hurt. I hope he and Mirio are the ones to rescue her. #MyHeroAcademia — Christine/Christa (@ShockZ314) November 23, 2019

Times Are Tough

Things Are About To Get Real

Today’s #MyHeroAcademia episode was really good. You get the sense that things are about to get real. I’ve been waiting for an arc like this. Where there are really high stakes. Something big that challenges Midoriya. I can’t wait to see how this arc unfolds. — Ese (@virtual_ese) November 23, 2019

And Finally, It Was Sad