My Hero Academia Finally Reveals Hawks’ Anime Debut

The most recent episode of My Hero Academia displayed a psychological and physical struggle between Midoriya and Sir Nighteye, with the fate of Izuku's work study being held in the balance. While the series follows Izuku first and foremost, the latest installment also breaks down some of the other young heroes' work studies that are coming up this season. In doing so, Tokoyami's work study was revealed, which has introduced a fan favorite character from the manga: Hawks.

The current number two hero, following the "retirement" of All Might after his fight with All For One, Hawks is a winged wonder. Using his wings to glide quickly through the air, Hawks managed to ascend his way up the ladder of professional heroes, only surpassed by Endeavor. While the avian style hero recently made an appearance in the trailer for the second My Hero Academia film, Heroes Rising, this is his first appearance in the anime franchise proper.

Hilariously, it seems as if Hawks has chosen the young Tokoyami as his disciple as the two both share bird qualities. Tokoyami, of course, doesn't have the wings of a bird but his head happens to share the appearance of one. While also not being able to fly as Hawks does, Tokoyami can control a large "Dark Shadow" using his quirk, which functions as a huge external being that springs from his own body.

In the manga, Hawks is currently on one of the most dangerous missions of the franchise to date. Working undercover to bring down the villainous organization of the Paranormal Liberation Front, a super villain gang with over 100,000 members at present, the number two hero is doing his best to get the word out while preparing for a giant battle between the heroes and the villains in the near future.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.