My Hero Academia Releases Seventh Season Finale Preview

My Hero Academia fans are preparing to say goodbye once again as the anime’s seventh season has one episode left before it comes to a close. With the penultimate installment ending the fight featuring the blood-drinking Himiko Toga and the gravity-manipulating hero Ochaco Uraka, there are still some big battles yet to be resolved. In the latest preview for the seventh season finale, anime viewers will witness the aftermath of the Uravity/Toga brawl and will see the opening salvo between All For One and All Might. In the final installment of season seven, expect some cataclysmic events to shake up Hero Society.

Luckily for the students of UA Academy, Uravity was able to talk down Toga to the point that the villain lost the power to create infinite doubles due to using Twice’s power. In a shocking turn of events, Ochaco was able to break through her opponent’s tough exterior and make sure that she wasn’t deadset on destroying the world around her. Unfortunately, this victory didn’t come without a price as Himiko was able to stab Uraka during their initial confrontation and things aren’t looking good for the hero on that front. As the seventh season draws closer to its end, viewers will need to steel themselves as not every character is making it out of the final war alive.

My Hero Academia Season Seven Finale Preview

As anime viewers have witnessed, Toshinori Yagi, aka All Might, isn’t as strong as he once was. In fact, thanks to his last fight with All Might, his ability to transform into his bulky self is completely gone. Keeping this in mind, the hero taking on the demon lord All For One seems like a nigh impossible task but those familiar with the manga know that the former symbol of peace has a serious ace up his sleeve.

My Hero Academia: Is Season 8 Coming?

As of the writing of this article, My Hero Academia has not officially confirmed that an eighth season is on the way. Based on the manga’s events, the next season is sure to be the anime’s last as the final battle will wrap and anime fans will receive a definitive answer as to who will claim victory in the final fight.

In the past, My Hero Academia’s anime has wasted little time in confirming that a new season was on the way following the conclusion of the previous season. Most likely, the same will be similar here as Studio BONES might be working on the final Class 1-A season as we speak. Based on what season seven has given anime viewers so far, expect the seventh season finale to have some shocking moments before the series’ final season.

TOHO Animation’s My Hero Academia

Will A My Hero Academia Sequel Happen?

Creator Kohei Horikoshi has not hinted at returning to the superhero series with a new sequel and/or spin-off, but that hasn’t stopped the creator from offering new takes on the shonen universe. With the arrival of each episode on the small screen, the manga artist has been sharing new detailed art of his favorite heroes and villains. While Horikoshi will most likely never stop drawing, a new sequel series doesn’t appear to be in the cards as of the writing of this article.

Luckily, this doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t see more My Hero Academia anime alongside the potential eighth season. With My Hero Academia: You’re Next hitting theaters this week in North America, it’s possible that more films could be on the way down the line. Also, a major spin-off series, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, has yet to be adapted to an anime and could run for several seasons to explore a new side of Horikoshi’s world.

Want to see how My Hero Academia's seventh season ends? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on UA Academy