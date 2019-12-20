My Hero Academia Cosplay Perfectly Captures Froppy’s Mood

My Hero Academia isn’t just putting the spotlight on Midoriya once again with the storming of the Yakuza headquarters under the leadership of Overhaul, but also the heroics of Red Riot and his partnership with Fat Gum against the nefarious Eight Bullets. However, other heroes are a part of the operation that is one of the most dangerous of UA Academy to date, with both Ochaco and Froppy banding with professional heroes in an attempt to stop Overhaul’s plan as well as save the young girl Eri. Now, one cosplayer has perfectly captured Froppy’s personality, as well as her appearance, in some amazing photos!

Instagram User and Cosplayer Lovely.19 shared this fantastic My Hero Academia cosplay that brings one of the most beloved supporting characters of the popular anime franchise to life, bringing the spotlight back onto the character who is currently storming the Yakuza’s base of operations in the television series:

View this post on Instagram Call me Tsu! 🐸 . .📷@jos_nbass A post shared by Lovely Cosplay🍃 (@_lovely.19) on Sep 23, 2019 at 1:00pm PDT

Froppy is a unique character in that her power set is somewhat similar to that of Marvel’s Spider-Man, having the speed, strength, and agility of a frog, much like Peter Parker has a similar “quirk” that mimics that of a spider. The young heroine has made a name for herself among fans, and civilians, by performing amazing acts of heroism, even getting her own episode of the anime that wasn’t a part of the original manga.

In the anime, Froppy has been partnered with Uravity as part of Ryukyu’s work study program, adventuring with Nejire, one of the UA Academy students that is a part of the Big Three along with Lemillion and Suneater. It’s clear that Froppy is going to become one of the biggest heroes in Class 1-A, utilizing her quirk’s powers to the best of her ability.

What do you think of this Froppy cosplay? Where do you see the character going in the future of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

