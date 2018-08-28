‘My Hero Academia’ Makes Surprise Todoroki, Shinso Tie

My Hero Academia is moving its heroes-in-training through some intense arcs. However, it doesn’t look like everyone is moving at the same pace, and the series proved that’s the case with a familiar purple-haired student.

However, it looks like Class 1-A has at least made strides with Shoto Todoroki.

Recently, the latest issue of Weekly Shonen Jump went live, and it featured a new chapter of My Hero Academia. It was there fans reunited with the half-and-half hero, but he was not alone. The guy was joined by Classes 1-A and 1-B, and Shoto found himself compared to Hitoshi Shinso when the boy joined the students.

It looks like Shinso is ready to join the Hero Course, but he has to prove himself first. The student, who made his debut during the Sports Festival, is determined to use his quirk and become the hero no one thought he would be. However, he gives a rather stern speech dismissing his desire to make friends, and Sero can’t help but compare Shinso to how Todoroki used to be.

“It’s like I’m looking at Earlyroki,” the boy says, looking to Todoroki.

“You think?” the other boy asks while clapping, leaving Sero to nod.

Of course, it is easy to see how Todoroki and Shinso would have meshed way back when. The half-and-half hero wasn’t the friendliest of guys, given his drive for revenge. Todoroki wanted to show up his Pro Hero father, but Izuku Midoriya helped the boy see past his blind ambition. Now, Todoroki is learning what his heroic drive is without anyone else influencing him, so it’s a matter of time before the kid does the same for Shinso.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 19 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

