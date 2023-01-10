My Hero Academia Celebrates Shoto's Birthday With Special Promo

My Hero Academia is celebrating Shoto Todoroki's big birthday in style with a special new promo highlighting some of his coolest moments in the manga yet! As both the anime and manga releases make their way through the Final Act saga of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series, it's about to get a lot more intense for Shoto and the rest of the young heroes in Class 1-A. In both mediums, things are really only getting started as a major new phase of the fights against the villains are kicking into high gear for the main heroes at the center of it all.

Shoto has been firmly established as one of the main pillars of the series overall to this point, and while Season 6 of the anime didn't feature much of him in action just yet, it's about to feature much more as he plays a huge role in the overall Todoroki family conflict unfolding following Dabi's big reveals in the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc. Hyping up just how far Shoto has come in the series is a special new trailer released for his birthday, January 11th in Japan. You can check out Shueisha's special promo for the hero below:

What is Happening With Shoto in My Hero Academia?

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is finishing out the final moments of the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, and both Shoto and his father will need to reconcile with everything that Dabi said about his connection to the two of them. As fans of the manga have seen with the Final Act saga playing out in the latest chapters, Shoto plays a huge role in the final battles now getting more intense with the newest pages hitting Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

Now is the perfect time to jump on board with My Hero Academia if you're interested, and you can find the first five seasons and currently airing sixth season now streaming with Crunchyroll. The manga's gone far beyond this and you can check out the three most recent chapters completely for free with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

How are you celebrating Shoto's birthday? What do you think of his journey through My Hero Academia's run so far?