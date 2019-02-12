‘My Hero Academia’ Reveals Whether Shinso Joins the Hero Course

My Hero Academia‘s Joint Training Arc is nearing its end, and the big question fans had when it began is whether or not the fan favorite Shinso would be officially transferring to the hero course after the exercise with Class 1-A and 1-B was done.

With the latest chapter of the series closing out the final match between the two classes, the debriefing the followed confirmed that yes, Shinso will be fully transferring into the Hero Course in his second year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Class 1-A is declared the overall winner of the exercise between the two classes, and Shinso reveals that he actually figured out that his involvement in the exercise was actually a test for his possible transfer. Following his group’s loss to Midoriya, he’s upset that he actually jumped in to help Midoriya from his rampaging Quirk just to save his team and beat Midoriya.

He was ashamed that he was thinking of himself, and Aizawa slightly comforts him by saying that acting for the sake of others at this stage of his development would be huge.Aizawa emphasizes that the others have had much more experience in this case, and that he shouldn’t be too harsh on himself for acting based on his own desires as that’s an important part of being a hero as well.

In that way, his actions earned him more than just a passing grade. It’s here that Aizawa and Vlad King confirm that Shinso will officially be joining U.A.’s Hero Course in his second year as he’s got what it takes to be everyone’s equal in the course.

It’s not confirmed as of yet which of the classes Shinso will be a part of as the teachers still have some deliberating to do but this is a major step forward for this fan favorite. When Shinso was first introduced during the Sports Festival, he was angry over the hero course’s talent. His loss to Midoriya shook the foundation of his beliefs and he has since worked hard off-panel to become a true hero student. Now it’s just official that his work paid off.

Which class do you want to see Shinso join? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.