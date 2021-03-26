My Hero Academia Gives Status Update on Aizawa, Mirko and More

✖

My Hero Academia gave a status update on Shota Aizawa, Mirko, and more heroes with its newest chapter! The series just got through one of its biggest battles ever between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and the newest string of chapters have been stewing in the immediate fallout as it sets the stage for a brand new status quo going forward. As part of this fallout was a moment reflecting on the hero society as a whole as the heroes had been badly damaged or worse through the war's various conflicts throughout.

The newest chapter of the series digs into this even further as it gives us a brief status update on some of the heroes who had been hurt the most through the war. This includes Shota Aizawa, Mt. Lady, Kamui Woods, Mirko, and more as the heroes prepare for their next phase of life and to actually go back into the field and fight the villains harder than they ever have before.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 306 continues the top heroes' reckoning with the public at large. With Endeavor and Hawks' shady pasts coming to light, this has begun to increase the scrutiny about what the hero's roles will be in this world following such an overwhelming victory from the villains. Endeavor asks for the people to place all of their blame and criticisms on their shoulders because the heroes who are fighting for their lives don't deserve that.

It's here we get a brief update on how the hero society as a whole is healing. Not only are they opening up U.A. Academy and various other buildings as makeshift shelters, but some are digging in their heals and getting ready for the fight ahead. Mt. Lady and Kamui Woods are healing while morning Midnight, Aizawa is moving forward without the use of one of his eyes and legs, and Mirko is fashioning something to her arm as a replacement for her lost one.

Rather than buckle under the pressure and quit like some of their fellow heroes, the ones who were truly a part of the fight and truly want to fight for the people will be coming out of this war with more determination together. That even includes some like Izuku Midoriya, who is going out on his own despite leaving his own path toward becoming a pro.

What do you think of these pro hero updates? Curious to see where My Hero Academia's new status quo goes from here?