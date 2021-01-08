My Hero Academia Chips Away at Hero Society with a Shocking Resignations

✖

My Hero Academia's War Arc didn't just take a number of professional heroes off the board with casualties, but it also broke a number of crime fighters when it came to their passion for the job, resulting in a number of resignations from the world of heroes. The onslaught of Shigaraki and his tens of thousands of villains might have come to an end during this latest story, but it's clear that the ramifications of the arc will be rippling throughout the franchise created by Kohei Horikoshi for quite some time and has changed the heroes to their core!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 296, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

The clean-up for the War Arc is beyond recognition for a number of heroes, attempting to dig out civilians from the wreckage caused by the villains' bid to change the world in their favor. With Uravity attempting to save lives, she is joined by a professional hero, who simply realizes that this "career path" for him isn't the best, and he decides then and there to quit and pursue something else. Considering the amount of damage and death that was caused by this insane showdown, who can blame him?

(Photo: Shueisha)

Though the villains lost the battle, it seems very much like they might have won the war as the consequences of this battle are eroding the trust that the public once had in the heroes protecting them. With many civilians shown in this chapter pondering if they should leave the country or wondering if the age of heroes has come to an end, it's clear that the heroes have suffered a defeat when it comes to the confidence that the public once had in them.

Endeavor and Midoriya have been injured to the point where their recovery might be in question, and with the young heroes losing their teacher Midnight during the War, it's clear that UA Academy will never be the same again. Though the villains lost, they have already begun on their next plan: freeing All For One from his prison!

Do you think we'll see more resignations in the future following the War Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!