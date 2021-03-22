My Hero Academia Reveals Endeavor's Plans to Atone for His Past

✖

My Hero Academia revealed Endeavor's plans to atone for his past with the newest chapter of the series. While the main core of the series is all about Izuku Midoriya, Tomura Shigaraki, and the clash between One For All and All For One, one of the major threads that has taken center stage since All Might's retirement is how Endeavor has been pushed into the spotlight of the number one hero and deals with the reckoning that this kind of new scrutiny that this kind of position can bring. It's brought his terrible home life to light, first and foremost.

After Dabi revealed that he was actually the thought dead son of Endeavor, and the world found out about his abuse toward his family, Endeavor revealed his plans to atone for that terrible past as much as he can to the public at large. With his family settling things before in the immediate fallout, now Endeavor has to take a stand as the number one hero and defeat as many villains as he can.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Previous chapters of the series have revealed how the world at large has been falling into chaos as not only villains are running rampant, but the people had lost their trust in heroes. Chapter 306 of the series sees Endeavor (alongside Best Jeanist and Hawks) taking on the public during a press conference in which he confirmed all of the stories Dabi had mentioned about his abusive past were true.

He apologizes for the fact it's true, but this isn't exactly what the public wanted to hear from the former number one at this time as they are looking for some kind of ease and reassurance from their heroes. One reporter mentions that his apology won't make things right (which is something Endeavor already knows given his talk with the rest of the Todoroki family), and that his mistakes caused all of this trouble.

So his plan to atone for everything is to take all of these troubles directly onto his own shoulders and fight for as long as he can. He's going to fight all of these villains and issues head on and wants everyone to watch him take these slow steps toward atoning to his family and the hero society as a whole. But what do you think of Endeavor's take here?

Do you think Endeavor is finally on the path to becoming a proper number one hero? Will he be able to truly make up for his terrible past by just pushing forward and fighting? Is atoning for his sins even possible for Endeavor?