‘My Hero Academia’ Spoilers Sees A Favorite Hero Make A Comeback

The last chapter of My Hero Academia left fans worried about one of their favorite heroes, and we finally get some answers in the latest chapter.

Spoilers incoming for My Hero Academia Chapter 189: Why He Kept Standing Up, so if you haven’t read it yet you’ve been warned.

In the last chapter, fans saw the incredibly powerful Nomu High-End dish out a beating to the Number 1 hero Endeavor, even going so far as to leave a giant gash in his face and eye. The hero looked down for the count as the Nomu continued to wreak havoc in the city, but as this issue reveals, you can’t keep Endeavor down for long.

The Nomu craves more power and turns its sights on the city when Endeavor uses his Quirk to propel him forward towards the Nomu. Despite his injuries, he powers up and unleashes a huge blast at its face, but it knocks him back into a building. His injuries mounting, Endeavor somehow gets back up, propelling himself and charging forward yet again, despite admitting he isn’t really able to move, letting his Quirk do most of the work.

As he absorbs another attack and charges forward, Endeavor admits the pain is what is really keeping him awake, saying “I may not be able to move, but with my fire power I’ll squeeze out every last drop! I’m thankful villain! Thanks to the pain, I’m still conscious! I will not fall here!”

Endeavor notices the creature has been protecting its head especially, but he can’t really get near it because they are evenly matched in terms of speed. Thanks to Hawks though he gets a speed boost, and it just might be enough to gain him an advantage. Let’s hope so because even Endeavor can’t take much more punishment.

