My Hero Academia Star Yuki Kaji Admits He Can Sympathize With Shoto Todoroki

While Deku and Shigaraki might be the two most important characters in My Hero Academia’s seventh season, they are far from the only figures that make up this final battle. Shoto Todoroki is one of the biggest supporting characters who has quite a major challenge on his hands in the form of his older brother, Dabi. Revealed to be none other than Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Endeavor and Rei, it has fallen to Shoto to take down his nefarious sibling. In a recent interview, voice actor Yuki Kaji reflected on his earlier days bringing the character to life and how his childhood years helped bring the character to life.

In a new interview, voice actor Yuki Kaji starts by breaking down the origins of Shoto in the early stages of My Hero Academia, “Todoroki was a mysterious character at first, but as his past and the story of his family was revealed we began to see glimpses of the real him. He has a generally quiet and calm personality, but his airheaded side is also charming. I feel like his natural sensitivity has blossomed through his interactions with Midoriya and the others. I think the vocal range I sue for him has expanded a lot from how it was at first.”

Todoroki’s Growing Pains

Kaji discussed in the interview the tough upbringing Todoroki had that was put forth by Shoto’s father, Endeavor and how the anime hero’s family life reflected his own. “Todoroki received a very tough Spartan-style education from his father, and since my father was also strict at home, I am able to understand his feelings. If you can empathize with the role you’re playing as an actor, you can relate to it more simply and directly. In the work of an actor, it is very important to be able to use your imagination and expand on your own experiences. I would like to use that to make my acting feel as real as possible.”

As we have witnessed in recent My Hero Academia episodes, Shoto was able to deliver a blow to Dabi that had many thinking the Todoroki family reunion had come to an end. Unfortunately, it seems that Dabi is not yet defeated as the latest preview shows the League of VIllains member getting back up to his feet while harnessing his most terrifying look to date.

