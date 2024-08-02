My Hero Academia Shares New Preview For Season 7 Episode 12

Things are heating up in My Hero Academia’s anime adaptation in more ways than one. With the grand finale of the manga arriving shortly, UA Academy fans still have quite a bit to look forward to in the anime world. This month sees the release of the fourth film of the franchise, My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which will inject a new villain into the shonen superhero’s lore. When it comes to the television series, the League of Villains is still front and center as Deku and his allies continue to struggle with forging a bright future for Hero Society.

When last we left the young heroes of Class 1-A and the professional heroes fighting All For One, Shigaraki, and their army of villains, the final fight presented quite the cliffhanger to viewers. Despite Shigaraki not having access to his Quirks, his body has retained a power level similar to that of All Might’s while also unleashing a torrent of grotesque extremities. In a last-ditch effort to hold back the villain as they await Deku’s arrival, Bakugo used his most powerful attack on the big bad. Unfortunately for Murder God Dynamight, his attack was ineffective and he was dealt a blow that has anime fans believing Bakugo has died.

My Hero Academia: Season 7 Episode 12 Preview

While this new preview hints at some major events in the anime adaptation’s next episode, perhaps the biggest is the return of Dabi. Earlier in season seven, Shoto Todoroki had seemingly beaten his older brother in a one-on-one fight, unleashing the power of his Quirk that blends fire and ice. Unfortunately for the heroes, it would seem that Dabi has returned to his feet and is looking more terrifying than ever.

My Hero Academia’s seventh season hasn’t been confirmed to be its last, though it might be a safe bet that season eight will act as the series’ grand finale. While the anime series is gaining ground on the manga, there are still some giant moments that will take place before we say goodbye to Izuku Midoriya and his classmates.

