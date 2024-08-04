My Hero Academia: When Will Its Final Chapter Launch?

Today is the day, guys. It has been more than a decade since My Hero Academia made its mark on the world, and it is now coming to a close. In just a few hours, My Hero Academia chapter 430 will debut and bring the hit shonen series to a close. Creator Kohei Horikoshi has been building up the finale for weeks now with help from a touching finale. So if you want to take part in the manga’s last chapter, we’re breaking down everything you need to know about the final installment of My Hero Academia.

Of course, all eyes are on Shonen Jump ahead of the chapter drop, and Shueisha has a set schedule for its releases. My Hero Academia is part of Weekly Shonen Jump, and that magazine is released every Monday in Japan. However, digital access to Weekly Shonen Jump is different stateside given the time difference with Japan.

For those wanting to read My Hero Academia chapter 430 ASAP, it will go live on Sunday, August 4 in the United States. Viz Media’s Shonen Jump app and Manga Plus refresh their catalog in the morning, so you can expect the My Hero Academia finale to drop between 9:00 and 11:00 am CST.

If you need to catch up with My Hero Academia ahead of this finale, well – you only have a few days left to do so. All of the superhero series can be found digitally, and of course, Viz Media handles its physical release in the United States. You can also check out the My Hero Academia anime by Studio Bones. The show, which is currently working through season seven, is streaming on Crunchyroll as well as Hulu.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat. You can read up on the official synopsis of My Hero Academia below:

“Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies.”

