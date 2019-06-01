This My Hero Academia x Street Fighter Bakugo Art Goes Plus Ultra

Kohei Horikoshi’s My Hero Academia is one of the most popular action anime and manga series running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump today, and a large part of that popularity is due to the malleability of the series’ character designs. Artists online have really take a shine to the series and have been able to share all kinds of alternate universes or mash-ups in which they imagines the series’ heroes in other big franchises.

One of the most viral mash-ups is artist @Kellzallday (who you can find on Twitter here), who has shared a strong line of pieces bringing together My Hero Academia and Street Fighter. The latest work blends together Katsuki Bakugo and Street Fighter’s Ken, and the results are certainly explosive.

This Bakugo and Ken mash-up has Bakugo fit right into Street Fighter as Ken’s fiery Hadoukens and Shoryukens are a perfect match for Bakugo’s explosion quirk. Ken’s kicking style would be a major change for Bakugo’s fighting style, but it’d be like if Bakugo tried out Midoriya’s shoot style for once. Speaking of Midoriya, @Kellzallday even shared a slick concept of what Ba-ken-go and Mido-ryu-a would look like in a fight.

Who do you think looks better in their SF outfit? Better yet, who do you think would win in a fight with their SF techniques? Midoriya x Ryu or Bakugo x Ken? pic.twitter.com/KniiL49EZ3 — Kellzallday30 (@Kellzallday) May 26, 2019

If you’re looking for more of this kind of mash-up art, @Kellzallday actually has released an entire series of these My Hero Academia and Street Fighter crossovers. You can find the extended Twitter thread at the link here. Previous works include Ochaco Uraraka as Sakura, Momo Yaoyorozu as Cammy, Mina Ashido as Rainbow Mika, Himiko Toga as Juri and Itsuka Kendo as Chun-Li among many others.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.