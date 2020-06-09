My Hero Academia Studio Wants Fans to Stop Sending Them Story Pitches

✖

All of the anime adaptations we've come to know and love are usually taking their stories from either manga, light novel stories, or the brainchild of a creator and while fans have created a number of stories of their own using anime universes as their template, the studio behind My Hero Academia is letting fans know to not send their ideas their way. With the fourth season of the anime having finished recently and the story of the Paranormal Liberation War heating up in the manga, it's clear that Studio Bones will have years of material from creator Kohei Horikoshi to draw from!

In creating this statement, Studio Bones stated that it was released "to avoid any unfortunate disputes or controversis that may arise from any coincidental identicality or similarities between submitted ideas and intellectual property originally developed by Bones".

Studio Bones took the opportunity to address their fans directly via their official website:

"We thank you for your interest toward Bones, Inc. and its work.

Please note that Bones, Inc. does not accept suggestions or ideas from the general public. These include but are not limited to stories, characters, and names, marketing or public relation measures/strategies, etc.

This is to avoid any unfortunate disputes or controversies that may arise from any coincidental identicality or similarities between the submitted ideas and intellectual property originally developed by Bones, Inc.

Please note that those submitting ideas or proposals to

Bones, Inc. despite the above shall be deemed as having agreed to the following conditions.

Bones, Inc. is not responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to consider, evaluate, or adopt the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to reply to the submitted ideas or proposals.

Bones, Inc. is not liable in any way, including but not limited to liability for monetary compensation, should any submitted idea or proposal be identical or similar, whether in whole or in part, to any title, project, product, or service of Bones, Inc.

Bones, Inc. is not obliged to return the submitted ideas or proposals to the submitter. Any ideas or proposals submitted as hard copies via post or courier shall, as a general rule, be discarded unopened.

We thank you for your understanding and cooperation."

With a fifth season confirmed, and the future seeming bright for both My Hero Academia and Studio Bones, this statement is certainly understandable.

