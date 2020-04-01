My Hero Academia Fandom Rallies For, And Against, Animation Studio Over Season Four Scenes

Studio Bones has been with the anime of My Hero Academia since the beginning, with this latest season apparently getting a strong surge of both supporters and detractors of the animation house when it comes to the overall quality of the animation itself. With the Studio not only being responsible for the television series, but the feature length films as well, it’s clear that Bones isn’t leaving the anime any time soon. With a number of different scenes in the latest season, fans are both taking the studio to task, with other members of the fandom defending them in kind!

My Hero Academia’s manga has some gorgeous looking art work with Kohei Horikoshi at the helm. Though these are certainly big shoes to fill when it comes to creating an anime adaptation, Studio Bones for the most part has done a fantastic job of bringing the adventures of Midoriya and his classmates in UA Academy to life!

Kind Of Like The Movie Cats

BONES WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/ScZDOOGp1f — Tungry (@mangadoge) March 27, 2020

Ouch

Why the fuck are people complaining about “bad” animation in MHA when there’s shit like this! #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/qRnvFGODAS — Actors Central (@ActorsCentral) March 28, 2020

There’s A War On

My Hero Academia stans complaining over one frame of an animation error pic.twitter.com/nyFvrar4aO — Xavier~Senpai🇵🇷 (@lordpancakezz) March 30, 2020

Thanks To Studio Bones

Thank you studio bones for animating my hero academia and all these masterpieces pic.twitter.com/8ReGbZp9NW — ❄️Izuku ❄️ (@izukuuu_shonen) March 29, 2020

Hawks’ Iconic Scene

God I can’t believe how well bones did this scene, they couldn’t get it perfect but that’s fine because they still did an amazing job animating this you guys should go watch My hero academia and support everyone involved because they all seem like great people. pic.twitter.com/iW5AYpEj8x — ♛ Jazzy ♛ (@DatQueenJazzy) March 29, 2020

100% Quality

What Studio Bones gave us in #MHA season 4:



⚫ Usual 100% quality



⚫ BREATHTAKING Deku Vs Overhaul fight



⚫ AMAZING Deku Vs Gentle fight



⚫ OUTSTANDING concert episode and BEAUTIFUL song



Fans:

“SINGLE FRAME is BAD!

Studio Bones is BAD!

REEEEE”#MyHeroAcademia #BNHAspoilers pic.twitter.com/ZpdDr43TAB — SteBrony (@SteBrony) March 28, 2020

That’s The Joke

Hawks has two different eye colours, My Hero Academia is unwatchable and studio bones should be put on trial for war crimes /s pic.twitter.com/0XBrawrllU — psuedopigeons (@psuedopigeons) March 28, 2020

Always Been In Good Hands