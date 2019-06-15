My Hero Academia Fan Shares Stunning Mirio Cosplay

My Hero Academia’s fourth season promises to introduce new heroes and new villains for the UA Academy. Covering the fan favorite arc of “Overhaul”, the upcoming episodes will place a spotlight on one of the strongest students of the Academy, Mirio Togata. Going by the hero codename, Lemillion, this new character will act as a new mentor to Midoriya and will battle one of the biggest threats of the series to date. One fan decided to bring their own interpretation of the character to life with a “Plus Ultra” cosplay!

Instagram Cosplayer VanillaVic brought a new light to Mirio in his newly released hero attire:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Mirio is an interesting character, not just because of his resemblance to the “Symbol of Peace”, All Might, but also because of his strange quirk set. While his powers, on the surface, may seem like a hindrance, through years of training he was able to make them some of the strongest that have been shown in the series to date. Able to make himself intangible at a whim, Lemillion has arguably become the strongest student in UA Academy.

So what’s the downside to his powers? Well, whenever he phases beneath the earth or through any solid material for that matter, he can neither see nor breath! It took an extreme amount of training to be able to use his quirk to their fullest abilities to use them to fight villains and train fellow students at UA Academy. Mirio will play a heavy role in the upcoming season of My Hero Academia and readers of the manga have already declared him a “fan favorite” among the Big Three.

What do you think of this Mirio cosplay? Are you excited to see Lemillion in all his gloy in the upcoming fourth season of My Hero Academia? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.