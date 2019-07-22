My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission Releases New Story Details

My Hero Academia has crossed the five year mark of running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, and Kohei Horikoshi’s manga has been such a huge success that the manga has spawned an anime with a fourth season on the way, two new movies, and several spin-offs that are finding success in their own right. And now a new spin-off of the My Hero Academia universe is on the way!

Dubbed My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission, new details for the spin-off series revealed that it will focus on Izuku Midoriya and his friends fighting alongside the Pro-Heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The latest Weekly Shonen Jump Vol. 34 has more info about the new Boku No Hero Academia “Team Up Mission” spinoff by Akiyama- it will focus on Deku & friends fighting together along with Pro-Heroes. The spin-off will debut in Jump GIGA Vol. 2 Summer Edition, out July 25th, 2019! pic.twitter.com/xh6cbpJkTm — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 22, 2019

As noted by @aitaikimochi on Twitter, the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump revealed that Team Up Mission will focus on “Deku and friends fighting together with Pro-Heroes.” Although there aren’t too many new details about this series, it will certainly be a welcome addition to the franchise considering that the series has left many of those Pro-Hero adventures on the table in the original series.

When Midoriya and the majority of Class 1-A gained their Provisional Hero Licenses, the arc that followed focused squarely on a select number of characters during their Internships. Hopefully this new spin-off while shed a light on how the other Internships went, or show a different side of the Internships fans were privy too. But the mystery will be revealed soon enough.

My Hero Academia: Team Up Mission will be overseen by Saguri-chan Tankentai creator Yoko Akiyama, and will be getting a special prologue chapter in Shueisha’s Jump GIGA magazine on July 25th. Then the spin-off series will officially begin in Shueisha’s Saikyo Jump magazine on August 2nd. Will you be checking out this new spin-off series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.