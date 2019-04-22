‘My Hero Academia’ Teases Toga Origin Arc

My Hero Academia is not shy with its villains, but there are some in the series who shine above others. So far, guys like Shigaraki have dominated the conversation, but Toga has never been far behind. And if all is as it seems, then Toga is about to delve into her origin story soon enough.

Recently, My Hero Academia put out its new chapter, and it was there fans met up with Toga. The League of Villains are going head to head against the Meta Liberation Army, and Toga has been pinned down by Chitose, the executive editor of a publishing company.

Naturally, the Army member can smell a story a mile away, and she has been wanting to find Toga. After all, the older lady needs to know her story, and it seems Toga is way darker than fans thought.

“How did you turn out this way? I need the details,” Chitose says, leaving Toga to enter a slew of flashbacks.

“I’d like to hear your version, if you don’t mid. Believe me, I know you must have suffered! Why did you succumb to madness? Tell me!!”

The manga teases bits and pieces of Toga’s past, but nothing is made conclusive. The chapter ends with Toga telling Chitose that her normal is madness, so fans are more eager than ever to figure out what happened to make the girl snap and abandon her old life to join the League of Villains.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be releasing its second big movie later this year as well.

