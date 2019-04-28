My Hero Academia Levels-Up Toga’s Quirk

My Hero Academia‘s latest arc has debuted a much more elaborate villainous presence than ever before as the Meta Liberation Army prepares to launch a huge war against the current society. But before they do that, they have set their sights on Shigaraki and the League of Villains. This has pushed the remaining League of Villains harder than ever, and fans are beginning to see new sides to each of these baddies.

One of the more interesting explorations has been into Himiko Toga’s past, and as her past comes to light in the fight against the Meta Liberation Army’s Curious, Toga’s Quirk gets a notable power-up as she pushes beyond her limits and gives a new meaning to “Plus Ultra.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As Toga is fighting against Curious’ large group in Chapter 226 of the manga, she is continuing to struggle as Curious keeps prodding her about her past. She’s crafting a story of tragedy for Toga’s break into villainy and murder, and Toga is getting more frustrated with each passing second as she wants to prove Curious wrong. Thus she uses a stash of Uraraka’s blood she still has and transforms.

As Toga continues to struggle (Curious knows her transformation is just on the outside), she thinks to herself about how she wants to get closer to the ones she loves like Uraraka does. When Curious goes in for a final blow, Toga screams and touches Curious…and Curious floats into the air. She then quickly runs through the crowd of foes and floats them all into the sky.

Curious realizes that Toga’s fear of death has pushed her quirk to evolve, but Toga sees it instead as an affirmation of her drive to live in her way. Knowing how Uraraka’s quirk works, Toga touches her fingers together and the crowd of foes come crashing to the ground and leave a bloody mess. This latest arc of the series has seen a greater focus on the League of Villains, and if the rest of the battles evolve like Toga’s…the League of Villains just might come out stronger than ever after everything is over.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!