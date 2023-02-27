My Hero Academia Meets Justin Bieber Thanks to A Wild Case of Mistaken Identity

When you think of My Hero Academia, there is a list of things that come to mind, but Justin Bieber is not one of them. The superstar stands as a pop icon thanks to their discography, but their legacy has little to do with anime. But thanks to a now-viral post, it seems My Hero Academia and Bieber met on a collision course this week in the best possible way.

And how did that happen? Well, you have a different Justin to thank. An ongoing scandal involving Bieber's ex has the singer and his wife trending all over social media. This means fans are sending the pair all sorts of unsolicited messages, and one netizen accidentally aired their beef with Justin Briner, the voice of Izuku Midoriya, by mistake.

The hilarious case of mistaken identity has been laughed at by over a million fans, and to be honest, it is pretty hilarious. Briner took to Twitter to share the anonymous DM he received from a user who mistook him for Bieber. The voice actor made it clear he has nothing to do with the rumored feud, so netizens will want to double-check who they are sending DMs to about the whole Bieber affair.

"If you not defending Selena, you wrong as hell. I've followed you since I was like in the 6th grade. Do better. You're wise as hell and the wife you got is a bully," the netizen's DM reads. "Apologize to Selena she probably don't want it or need it but your fans do. You're changing and not in a good way."

Obviously, this ordeal has nothing to do with Briner or his work in the anime sphere. This situation involves an ongoing scandal involving Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez following a slew of bullying accusations. The former has been accused by fans of mocking Gomez online with famous friends, and social media was quick to take sides. In wake of the alleged ordeal, Bieber has limited their comments on social media while Gomez has announced a short break from the Internet. And as for Briner, well – we just hope the actor can ignore his misguided haters and carry on dubbing season six of My Hero Academia.

Did you ever see this left-field My Hero Academia crossover coming...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.