My Hero Academia Just Brought Shiketsu's Heroes Into Its Final Act

My Hero Academia's final act war is setting the stage for its final fights, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series has finally brought the young heroes from Shiketsu High School into the action against the villains! Ever since Japan started falling apart with the Paranormal Liberation Front War arc, there was a question of whether or not we would see not just U.A. Academy, but any of the other hero schools we have seen set up. This began with a return from some of Ketsubutsu's students, but there were still many waiting to see more of the heroes we've spent more time with from Shiketsu.

As Izuku Midoriya is gearing up for his final fight with Tomura Shigaraki, Hawks and Endeavor are now fighting against All For One for the final time too on their battlefield. But as All For One gets even stronger, Hawks is running out of options and charges at the villain alone. It's soon revealed that he's not alone at all, however, as they have gotten some major backup from Inasa Yoarashi, Camie Utsushimi, Seiji Shishikura, and Shiketsu's Hero Course students at just the right time.

(Photo: Shueisha)

How Do Shiketsu's Heroes Return to My Hero Academia?

Chapter 380 of My Hero Academia sees All For One preparing for the final phase of his plan now that Shigaraki's body has rejected him completely. When Hawks tries to charge at him, All For One dispatches the hero easily with a powerful attack. It's then revealed that this was actually an illusion crafted with Camie's Glamour quirk (that even fades away with a hilariously gorgeous version of Hawks, much like the illusions we have seen her use in the past). It's explained that Shiketsu has been staying out of the battle because they were the ones assigned to protect all of the civilians.

Previously only meant to be a defensive force for the U.A. refugees, but Seiji reveals that the refugees have yet to get to their location. Presuming that this meant things have gone off the rails, the Shiketsu heroes have now mobilized and have joined the battle in full. It's here that it's revealed that Yoarashi has made his return as well, and now it seems like we'll finally get to see all of the young heroes in battle as the franchise gets closer and closer to its grand finale.

How do you feel about seeing Shiketsu's heroes joining the fight at last? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!