My Hero Academia Is Topping Manga's Domestic Sales List

✖

My Hero Academia has taken over the world of anime and manga with both its printed story and its animated series over the years since it first debuted in the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014, and it seems that the Shonen series created by Kohei Horikoshi has managed to find a foothold for the top spot in North America. With the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime venturing through the My Villain Academia Arc and the manga series exploring the "Final Act," of the series, the adventures of Class 1-A look like they'll continue their meteoric rise.

In the world of Shonen Jump, the likes of One Piece, Dragon Ball, and some of the older properties had a stranglehold on the highest selling manga stories in the world, but it would seem that recent years have thrown a number of wild cards into the mix. While Demon Slayer and One Piece have been battling for supremacy around the world, it seems that the West has some different tastes when it comes to the medium of manga, with My Hero Academia becoming the biggest manga story sold in North America. Surprisingly enough, the story of Deku is followed by not just Demon Slayer, but the works of Junji Ito, proving that Western audiences are looking for some horror when it comes to their manga.

Twitter User RoukHein shared the recent date from Book Scan that sees My Hero Academia selling double the number of Demon Slayer, with Koyoharu Gotouge's Shonen franchise being the closest competitor to the adventures of Class 1-A and their fellow students and teachers at UA Academy:

US's Best-selling manga of 2020 (BookScan data) 01./ Kohei Horikoshi [My Hero Academia] - 1,055,010 (+50.2%)

02./ Koyoharu Gotouge [Demon Slayer] - 557,369 (+380.6%)

03./ Junji Ito [Uzumaki, Gyo, Tomie, Smashed, etc.] - 250,858 (+64.4%) — Rouk' (@RoukHein) August 26, 2021

While the latest story arc of My Hero Academia's manga series has been dubbed the "Final Act," readers aren't sure if this will be Class 1-A's final tale or if Horikoshi might have a sequel series in mind that follows the young heroes into adulthood.

What do you think about My Hero Academia's rise in popularity in the West? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.