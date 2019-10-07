My Hero Academia Reaches Staggering Sales Milestone

My Hero Academia stands as one of the top anime series out there, and it has amassed millions of fans all over the world. With season four coming in less than a week, all eyes are on the show, but that does not mean the series is lacking overall. These days, My Hero Academia is killing in the manga department, and the publication has hit a major sales milestone.

Recently, My Hero Academia went over to Twitter to share some rather important news. The official account shared a photo of some of the series’ manga volumes, and it was there My Hero Academia confirmed its 24 total volumes have hit a huge sales record.

And what does that record stand at? Well, it turns out 24 million copies have been sold to date.

Of course, the math behind the behind the sales is impressive when you break it down. To date, My Hero Academia has put out a total of 24 volumes. If the series has sold 24 million copies, then each volume carries an equal divvy of those sales. While the series did not share the solo sales figures for each volume, fans admit they are blown away the total sales overall.

My Hero Academia has racked in plenty of volume sales over its time, but it still has a long way to go to become a top-selling series. The series has sold more than Chihayafuru for instance, but the highest-selling manga titles of all time are well into the 450 to 300 million range. Now, fans are eager to see how far the series can go with sales and whether season four will help boost numbers for upcoming its volumes.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film too.