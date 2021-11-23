My Hero Academia Needs to Slow Down, But Will the Manga Hit the Brakes?

My Hero Academia is on a roll right now, and it is pushing the speed limit where pacing is concerned. While the show works on season six behind the scenes, the manga is moving along at light speed amidst its final arc. And if you were to ask readers how the story is faring, well – they would ask Izuku to stomp on the brakes.

If you are keeping up with the manga these days, then you will know what’s going on. My Hero Academia began exploring its final phase some months ago, and the series has been blazing forward ever since. From major battles to tragic deaths, a lot has gone down in the last 50 chapters of the manga.

However, it seems fans are not too thrilled with the story’s pacing. My Hero Academia has traditionally done well with pacing in the past, giving fans lots of breathing room between slice-of-life arcs and plot-driven ones. In the last year, My Hero Academia has focused solely on the latter, and fans are desperate for some space.

After all, only so much action before readers get burnt out, and fans have hit that point. Emotional exhaustion has set in for readers, and the recent loss of Star and Stripe has made it worse. Chapter 334 ended on a sober note as All Might warned his pupils that their big fight is on the horizon. And if that ends up being true, well – our heroes are going to have little time to rest and reset.

The manga’s blazing pace is pushing its story ahead with haste, but readers are admittedly jarred by the shift. My Hero Academia has never paced itself this recklessly before, and at its current rate, the story will not last through 2022. There is no telling how much of this change is due to creator Kohei Horikoshi or the manga’s publisher Shueisha. My Hero Academia still pulls in solid ratings with its anime, but manga sales have dipped in the last two years against stiff competition. So if the series is being ushered ahead by executives, fans are desperate for them to cut it out!

What do you think about My Hero Academia's latest arc? Does the manga need to slow down its pace or…?