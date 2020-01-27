Is My Hero Academia Finally Going to Reveal the Traitor?

Warning! Major spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga below!

My Hero Academia’s manga has been slowly gathering the pieces together for a major war between the heroes and villains, and both sides of the conflict have been getting stronger in their own ways over the last few arcs. As each new chapter of the series continues to showcase some major reveals answering big questions behind Nana Shimura, One For All’s past vestiges and more, one of the bigger mysterious still remains unsolved. But could we be finally getting an answer to who the traitor is soon?

Chapter 258 of the series officially kicks off the war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front, and considering how much has built to this moment, it would be a monumental opportunity for series creator Kohei Horikoshi to reveal who the traitor is during all of this chaos.

But who is the traitor tied to? Introduced several arcs ago, the idea of a traitor among those in U.A. Academy giving information to the League of Villains seems to have fallen by the wayside in recent chapters. One would expect that the changing nature of the villain groups such as with the fusion with the Meta Liberation Army threw this into disarray, but not quite. This seems like it’s all been set in motion by All For One long ago.

The fight between the two villain groups seemed random, but was it really? Why would the Meta Liberation Army decide to take out the villains first? It was explained away that it was a needed move to remove the chaotic unknown element, but what if the traitor was actually someone with ties to both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army?

If we consider that this was all part of All For One’s plan to cement Shigaraki as successor, then perhaps he had a traitor in U.A. (who was already there monitoring student bodies for potential Nomu experiments) passing info to the villains while also slightly nudging the already in place Meta Liberation Army towards them. The battle between the two was the final cementing of Shigaraki’s place as successor, so it was like this was all planned for the beginning.

With the newer, stronger Shigaraki finally making his move to kill all of the heroes and throw everyone into chaos, it would now be the time to reveal the traitor as someone also twisting the knife into U.A. Academy. With all of the heroes being called to a battle in a faraway town at the end of Chapter 258, U.A. Academy is looking pretty defenseless right now…

