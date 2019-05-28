My Hero Academia Gets Emotional With Twice’s Tragic Origin Story

My Hero Academia is well-versed in tragic tales, and it seems the League of Villains cannot escape those shadows. Time after time, the baddies housed within the organization have opened up about their horrible pasts, and it turns out Twice is no different. But as it turns out, fans are more sympathetic with Twice than any of his comrades to this point.

Recently, the series dug deep into Twice’s origin story when its most recent chapter went live. Readers tuned in as Twice was nearly taken captive by the Meta Liberation Army, and the tense moment was interrupted by a long flashback into his past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It turns out Twice had a hard childhood from the get-go. The boy was orphaned some time before he turned 16, and he got into trouble one he began exploring his teenage years. Things took a turn when he accidentally hit a jaywalking pedestrian, and it led to Twice being fired from his job.

“With no relatives, I was alone. Just me. By myself. And in modern society, when you’re someone without roots… Well, not a lot of people can relate to that,” Twice told himself.

“Did I go wrong somewhere? Maybe if I did, it would’ve been being born without an ounce of good luck. All I wanted was someone I could trust and who’d trust me in return.”

For Twice, he found solace in himself as he only felt he could trust — well — himself. He used his cloning quirk to build a criminal empire, but things turned when he realized his clones were becoming autonomous. Finally, it got to the point where Twice had to kill all of his clones when they held a mutiny, and that incident led Twice into a major psychotic break.

By the chapter’s end, Twice is able to overcome the break which crippled him years ago, but fans admit they are still sympathetic to his past. Yes, the baddie is a violent criminal and his actions have no excuse; However, readers are wondering how much of his actions were spurred on my society’s decision to overlook his cries for help. This new insight into Twice has turned the character from comedic relief into a full-on favorite, and fans are eager to see where the villain goes next with the league.

So, are you all aboard the Twice hype train these days? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.