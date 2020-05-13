My Hero Academia Staffer Gives Update on Season 5

✖

My Hero Academia wrapped its fourth season earlier this year, and it seems season five is sailing smoothly for the time being. Despite the ongoing pandemic, developmental work is being done on the season already, and the staff is taking things one step at a time. That is what Masafumi Mima has been doing, and he's done the hardest bit of his job on season five already.

Taking to Twitter, the sound director shared a message with fans about the new season of My Hero Academia. It was there the musician confirmed work on the season's music list, and Masafumi has figured out what sorts of tracks this new season will need.

"The music list for the fifth season of My Hero Academia has been completed! The sound director's job has a hard part, and it's the music list. Now, the baton is passed to Yuuki Hayashi. I can't wait for it! Plus Ultra," the sound director shared.

Now, the future of the show's music lies with composer Yuuki Hayashi. The musician is one of the hottest in Japan when it comes to anime scores. After having hit it big on Haikyuu, Hayashi has amassed an army of fans thanks to his poignant work on My Hero Academia.

Currently, the show's fifth season is slated to debut in 2021, but there is no word on when it will go down. Fans are also concerned that My Hero Academia will be forced to vacate its release date depending on how the novel coronavirus has spread. Some industries are planning for 2021 to be impacted by the virus, and that means season five may run into production and post-production snags. But for the moment, it looks like all it clear with Izuku and his next anime comeback.

How pumped are you for this new season of My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.