Anime

My Hero Academia Fans Reveal Their Most Unpopular Opinions

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime out there, but that does not mean fans are […]

By

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime out there, but that does not mean fans are blindly in love with the series. At three season in, the TV show has prompted all sorts of conversation, and it seems they are being taken to the public in a big way.

Over on Twitter, there is a long tradition of fans sharing their unpopular opinions with one another. In the past, the meme has addressed all fandoms from sports to film, and it seems anime has not been immune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After all, one fan just asked after the unpopular opinions fans have about My Hero Academia, and they are getting spicy.

As you can see in the slides below, a spread of several of the most controversial opinions shared have been collected. Fans have not been afraid to attack certain fan-favorite heroes to the horror of some… and that doesn’t even account for all of the Naruto comparisons. So it may go without saying, but My Hero Academia fans better proceed with caution if they dare enter this chaotic back-and-forth.

So, what is your most unpopular opinion about My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

Bold Words

Boiling Hot Tea

Justice For Villains

Sorry Toga

Take That, Bakugo

Fandom Problems

A Few Rotten Eggs

Froppy Feels Attacked

My Heroine Academia

Give It Some Time

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts