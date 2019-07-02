My Hero Academia Fans Reveal Their Most Unpopular Opinions

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime out there, but that does not mean fans are blindly in love with the series. At three season in, the TV show has prompted all sorts of conversation, and it seems they are being taken to the public in a big way.

Over on Twitter, there is a long tradition of fans sharing their unpopular opinions with one another. In the past, the meme has addressed all fandoms from sports to film, and it seems anime has not been immune.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unpopular opinion: Boku no Hero Akademia pic.twitter.com/gcL4Lk3sdv — ❀𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐤𝐨❀ (@TailedBeastBabe) June 28, 2019

After all, one fan just asked after the unpopular opinions fans have about My Hero Academia, and they are getting spicy.

As you can see in the slides below, a spread of several of the most controversial opinions shared have been collected. Fans have not been afraid to attack certain fan-favorite heroes to the horror of some… and that doesn’t even account for all of the Naruto comparisons. So it may go without saying, but My Hero Academia fans better proceed with caution if they dare enter this chaotic back-and-forth.

So, what is your most unpopular opinion about My Hero Academia? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with a new film in theaters later this year too.

Bold Words

It’s better than Naruto. — ScarySmile (@RealScarySmile) June 28, 2019

Boiling Hot Tea

People hate this show because it’s main stream and they want to seem unique and rebellious pic.twitter.com/VPZsJNMLAm — Wizard Queen Noelle Silva (@_actuallyjaz) June 28, 2019

Justice For Villains

-The manga and show is good but the fandom sucks

-Bakugo is a horrible person but I get that thats his character

-Mineta is funny

-The villains are better than the actual heros character wise and sometimes I am actually on the side of the villains. — Certified Loser (@MeaninglessMem1) June 30, 2019

Sorry Toga

I have no idea why people like Toga so much. She’s an interesting and fun character, but I can’t even fathom any reason why she got 3rd in the 2nd English popularity poll. — Justin (@TeostraHunter) June 29, 2019

Take That, Bakugo

boy here we go



– bakugo is the worst fucking character in the series and i cannot fathom how people, especially the more sensitive lads on here, could possibly like the dude who told deku to go jump off of a building and never apologized for any of it — Bundeluxe (@Bundeluxe) June 30, 2019

Fandom Problems

The community high key ruined this series for me — Dekker (SoulTekk Inc.)🍑 (@AEdekker24) June 28, 2019

A Few Rotten Eggs

It’s a genuinely great and wholesome show that only gets a lot of hate due to a few fans. Deku is a phenomenal MC, is my hot take — Publius (@Publius616) June 28, 2019

Froppy Feels Attacked

WHY IS “FROG” A TOP TIER POWER?! — Calvin Edward Gardner Jr (@CyrilOfTheWise) June 29, 2019

My Heroine Academia

There needs to be more focus on the female characters bc the girls in the show are 100000% more interesting than the boys — Cowboy wishing to go to AX (@BeBoopToTheTop) June 29, 2019

Give It Some Time