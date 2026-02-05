Adult Swim’s Wildest Anime Yet Confirms Toonami Release Date With New Trailer

Adult Swim is gearing up for the debut of one of their wildest anime shows yet, and the series has confirmed its Toonami premiere date with a new trailer showing it off. Adult Swim and Viz Media are working together on a rather unique new anime release that has been in the works for the last couple years. First confirmed to be in the works back in 2024, this new series follows many of the cool original anime series that fans have gotten to see make their debut with Adult Swim before. But it’s pretty wild.

Rooster Fighter is a brand new anime series coming from Adult Swim and Viz Media, adapting Shu Sakuratani’s manga of the same name. The series has been steadily showing off more of what to expect from the wild apocalyptic chicken fighting anime, but thankfully we won’t be waiting too much longer to see more as the anime is scheduled to make its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block on Saturday, March 14th at midnight. Check out the new trailer below.

What to Know for Rooster Fighter Anime

Rooster Fighter will be making its debut as part of Adult Swim’s Toonami block on Saturday, March 14th at midnight ET/PT. The series will be running for 12 episodes airing on a weekly basis, and taking on Shu Sakuratani’s manga of the same name. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for its English language release, and they will be overseeing its streaming release (but have yet to announced any plans as of this time). This series will be directed Daisuke Suzuki for studio Sanzigen with Hiroshi Seko handling the series composition, produced with Joseph Chou and Sola Entertainment.

“Rooster Fighter is the kind of show that immediately answers the question ‘yes, but what if a rooster did it?’ and then never looks back,” Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim said in an official press release statement. “It’s ridiculous, wildly sincere, and packed with talon-powered action.” Series creator Sakuratani also shared their thoughts on the new anime when it was first announced to be in the works, “Rooster Fighter is finally being made into an anime!”

Rooster Fighter Creator Shares Hype for New Anime

“Ever since becoming a manga artist, my biggest goal was to have my work adapted into an anime,” the creator’s message continued. “So, I can’t tell you how happy I am to see my dream come true! This is all thanks to my readers’ continued support and Hero’s and VIZ Media’s contributions. I extend my gratitude to all of you.” The creator’s very excited to see Rooster Fighter in action as well, and has nothing but great things to say about the new anime adaptation.

“I believe Rooster Fighter is very blessed,” the creator continued. “We have the best director, the best writer, the best production staff, and the best voice actors all working together to create the best anime. As the original creator, I am ecstatic! I can’t wait to see Keiji and the gang come to life on TV. I hope that everyone out there will enjoy this anime where chickens take center stage!”

