10 Best Dragon Ball Fights That Don’t Include Goku

The Dragon Ball franchise is known for featuring some of the best fights in the entire anime industry, and even across fictional entertainment as a whole. With Goku as the main protagonist, there’s no denying that he is depicted at the center of most of the battles the series has delivered.

However, there are several moments when the series shines without Goku’s involvement. These fights range from heroes taking on villains by themselves to rivalries that don’t feature either Goku or Vegeta, while also highlighting characters who have proven themselves worthy successors to Goku. We’ve gathered ten of the best such fights, ones that don’t include Goku, yet remain highly entertaining and perfectly capture what the series is all about.

10) Trunks Vs. Goten

Before the Dragon Ball franchise, particularly with the Z installment, fully dove into the trope of main heroes saving the world from otherworldly threats, it focused heavily on tournament-style fights that highlighted martial arts combat. Many of these bouts are considered among the best in the series, but the match between Goten and Trunks during the youth division of the 25th World Tournament stands out for several reasons.

With this tournament, the series returned to its classic martial arts roots, presenting the foundation of the franchise once again. However, the added context of Trunks and Goten sharing a friendly rivalry, mirroring the dynamic between Vegeta and Goku, gave the fight extra depth, elevating it as one of the standout battles in the series.

9) Gotenks Vs. Majin Buu

Speaking of Goten and Trunks, the new generation of Z Fighters also got their moment to shine by taking on a world-ending threat. What makes their involvement in this fight special is that they appear in their fused form, Gotenks. While the fusion itself made the battle fun and entertaining, it was Gotenks’ transformation into Super Saiyan 3 that truly elevated it.

This transformation offered a deeper glimpse into the true potential of the form that Goku had previously teased. That said, Gotenks’ lack of seriousness throughout the fight highlighted a layer of silliness, reinforcing that, at heart, it was still children at play rather than seasoned warriors. Regardless of its short span across a few episodes, this battle remains one of the best in the franchise without Goku.

8) Ultimate Gohan Vs. Kid Buu

After the end of the Cell Saga, it was strongly implied that Gohan had emerged as the new main hero, effectively replacing his father. However, the series continued with a new saga that brought Goku back into the spotlight, while Gohan’s role as a warrior gradually faded and was reimagined through his Great Saiyaman persona. When the new threat finally emerged, Gohan was forced to face it,, and was quickly overwhelmed by the villain.

This led Gohan to train under the Supreme Kai, where he awakened his dormant potential and achieved his Ultimate, or Mystic, form. His return to battle against Majin Buu showcased exactly why he is a fundamentally different warrior from both Goku and Vegeta, and it stands as one of the best Gohan fights in the entire series.

7) Yamcha Vs. Tien

The original Dragon Ball series was shaped around the World Tournament, and the 22nd World Tournament stands out as one of its most defining events, highlighting the rivalry between the Turtle and Crane schools. Tien, representing the Crane school, emerged as the strongest fighter in the world and was clearly positioned as the villain of this arc.

When Yamcha was matched up against him, most fans expected a one-sided loss. However, Yamcha delivered a surprisingly strong performance, giving Tien a genuinely competitive fight, one that has since become one of Yamcha’s best in the series. The choreography, music, and close-quarters combat are gripping, and with Tien ultimately winning and breaking Yamcha’s leg after the match, he firmly cements his role as the arc’s antagonist.

6) Vegeta Vs. Tamagami No. 2

When discussing the best fights in the franchise that don’t include Goku, Vegeta naturally takes a prominent spot as the second most important fighter. While he has been part of many standout battles, his most recent fight in the latest Dragon Ball anime installment, Daima, truly stands above the rest.

What makes Vegeta’s fight against Tamagami No. 2 so exceptional is the long-awaited and historic moment of his transforming into Super Saiyan 3. Fans had waited decades for this, and Vegeta finally achieving the form not only recontextualizes the transformation itself but also places him in the spotlight in a way rarely seen in the franchise, arguably even surpassing Goku in that moment.

5) Krillin Vs. Chiaotzu

The 22nd World Tournament also saw Krillin stand out, arguably more than many others, thanks to the charisma he brought to the stage. While his fight against Goku was memorable, Krillin’s match with Chiaotzu proved even more entertaining due to its lighter, more playful tone.

The fight showcased sharp hand-to-hand combat alongside psychic elements, with Krillin cleverly using Chiaotzu’s innocence to gain the upper hand. Altogether, it perfectly captures the spirit of classic Dragon Ball. For fans looking to understand what made the original series special, this fight stands as one of the best examples.

4) Piccolo Vs. Android 17

Aside from the Saiyans among the Z Fighters, Piccolo was often positioned as a supporting warrior, standing just behind them. Over time, the power gap between him and the Saiyans widened, making his fusion with Kami and his emergence as a fighter stronger than a Super Saiyan a pivotal moment for his character.

This shift was fully showcased in his fight against Android 17, where the Namekian warrior displayed his newfound strength while the Saiyans took a back seat. As the Super Saiyans struggled against the Androids, Piccolo demonstrated a level of power that surpassed them. The fight stands out for finally giving Piccolo the defining warrior moment he had long deserved.

3) Hit Vs. Jiren

Dragon Ball Super revisited the franchise’s roots with the introduction of the Tournament of Power, essentially a World Tournament on a universal scale. This arc introduced a wide range of new characters, with Hit and Jiren emerging as the strongest and most notable among them.

The assassin warrior Hit quickly became a fan favorite through his repeated appearances, which made his clash with Jiren, hailed as the strongest mortal in the universe, highly anticipated. While the fight primarily served to establish Jiren as a major threat, it remains one of the most hyped battles in the series. With fans rooting for Hit and watching him come close to victory, the encounter delivered a true emotional rollercoaster.

2) Vegeta Vs. Majin Buu

Vegeta’s character arc in the Dragon Ball franchise is one of its strongest, and it is best highlighted through the series’ defining element: battles. The Prince of the Saiyans began as a villain and remained that way for much of the story, only truly atoning during his confrontation with Majin Buu.

His fight against Majin Buu stands out because it shows Vegeta stepping in to protect the world in Goku’s absence. Upon realizing he could not defeat Buu, Vegeta chose to use a sacrificial attack to redeem his past actions. This moment defines his character, firmly cementing his place as a hero and making it one of the best fights in the franchise that does not feature Goku.

1) Gohan vs. Cell

Gohan has always been portrayed as a character with the potential to surpass everyone else, and near the end of the Cell Saga, that promise is fully realized. His emotional outburst pushes him beyond Super Saiyan, allowing him to unleash an unparalleled display of strength.

The fight serves as a clear statement of Gohan stepping into the role of the main hero. With Goku’s spiritual support guiding him, the moment felt like a definitive passing of the torch for the franchise. As a result, Gohan versus Cell stands out not only as Gohan’s best fight but also as one of the most memorable battles in Dragon Ball, and its impact is even greater because it proves the series can deliver iconic moments without Goku at the center.

