7 Years Later, a Major Shonen Jump Series May Finally Be Nearing Its End

Shonen Jump’s darkest series, running for the past seven years, may finally be ending, and it’s probably for the best. Over the past few years, Shonen Jump fans have seen the conclusion of many beloved manga. It began with My Hero Academia, which ended in the summer of 2024 after nearly a decade-long run, followed by Jujutsu Kaisen later that same year. Since then, several other Shonen Jump series have positioned themselves toward their conclusions, including Sakamoto Days, which is currently depicting its final battle, while Blue Box has also been officially announced to be in its final phase.

Meanwhile, Black Clover is also nearing its end and is expected to conclude in 2026. Another long-running Shonen Jump series, Chainsaw Man, which has been running for over seven years, has now been hinted to be approaching its end as well. This hint comes from the series’ editor, Shihei Lin, who shared a post on his X account celebrating the release of the latest volume. In the post, he described the manga as finally being at its core, a phrase that other translations interpret as the story reaching its climax. Considering the current phase of the manga, it seems increasingly likely that the series may truly be coming to an end.

Chainsaw Man’s Editor Hints the Series May Be Ending Soon

In his post, Shihei Lin announced that Chainsaw Man Volume 23 is now on sale while stating that the narrative is entering its core. Since this volume includes Chapters 211 to 222, the editor’s comment suggests that the events within these chapters mark the story reaching its central phase. This implies that the manga’s current arc, centered on the battle between Yoru and Chainsaw Man, may have already reached the peak of its climax. The latest chapter reinforces this idea, as the long-running battle appears to be nearing its end. Chainsaw Man Chapter 228, titled “Dove,” introduces a surprising twist that seemingly sets up Yoru’s defeat.

As Denji attempts to escape the War Devil, Yoru chases him on her bike before crashing into a wall, leaving her with a fatal wound. It is revealed that her contract with the Americans only protects her from attacks by others, not from injuries she inflicts on herself. With the title “Dove” often interpreted as a symbol of peace, many fans believe this chapter signifies the conclusion of the battle. This fight has gone on for quite some time, with recent chapters focusing heavily on action and featuring little to no dialogue.

With the battle seemingly coming to an end, the story is now positioned to shift toward lore development and the unfolding fate of Asa and Yoru. As Asa remains a potential partner for Denji, the series could potentially conclude with Part 2. If not, the editor’s comments suggest that Part 2 itself may be nearing its end rather than the series as a whole, leaving room for unresolved mysteries to be explored in a possible Part 3 that could serve as the final chapter of Chainsaw Man.

