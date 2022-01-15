My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Breaks Out Crawler’s Next Power

My Hero Academia is breaking out The Crawler’s new power with the newest cliffhanger for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes! The spin-off prequel series is now in the climax of what is increasingly looking like the manga’s final arc as the Naruhata War has winded down to a final confrontation between Koichi Haimawari’s Crawler and the villainous Number Six. As both the hero and villain continue to evolve as they fight with one another, each side is hitting some major new levels of their abilities and powers. For the Crawler, this means unique new uses of his Slide and Glide quirk.

As Number Six has transformed himself into an explosive, giant new body, Koichi found himself overwhelmed with the previous chapter of the series. After being knocked unconscious by Number Six’s explosive attacks, Crawler ended up tapping into a whole new use of the Slide and Glide that now seems him wrapping his knuckles in that quirk as inspired by his former master, Knuckleduster. With the newest chapter of the series, we now have finally seen just how powerful this new technique will truly be.

Chapter 117 of the series kicks off with Crawler struggling to use his newest ability. He knows it’s powerful, but also realizes it’s probably far too strong and is the one ability that Pop Step didn’t want him to use knowing that it would likely destroy more than it would save. Thus rather than immediately using Knuckle Style when he wakes back up, he decides to run from Number Six’s explosive assault. The only way to take down the villain is a killing blow, but Crawler is hesitant to do so.

It’s not until he sees the visage of the currently unconscious Pop Step that he’s finally inspired to do so, and thus unleashes a full punch of his Knuckle Style. As the chapter comes to an end, his punch knocked huge holes into Number Six’s body and is clearly the most powerful attack that the Crawler has ever unleashed. Now that he’s tapped into this new power, it’s just a matter of seeing whether or not this is enough to take down this monstrous villain.

But what do you think? How are you liking Crawler’s newest power so far? Curious to see just how much stronger Knuckle Style is compared to his other abilities? Do you think it’ll be enough to defeat Number Six once and for all? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!