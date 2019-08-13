My Hero Academia Introduces 16-Year-Old Eraserhead, Present Mic

My Hero Academia knows what life is like when you’re in high school. The popular series has dozens of lead characters who attend UA Academy, and their teachers are a special bunch. But way back when, these heroes were also high schoolers, and the franchise is giving fans a look at how teachers like Aizawa fared as teens.

As it turns out, Aizawa was as emo in high school as you would expect, and his personality clashed with Hizashi Yamada to top it all off.

Fans got their look at Aizawa when My Hero Academia: Vigilantes kicked off a new arc. The series, which can be read here via Viz Media, put out chapter 59 with some serious Aizawa flair. The chapter began with the Pro Hero talking to Midnight as the heroine starts working at UA Academy, but Aizawa has yet to join.

As the chapter continues, Aizawa meets up with The Crawler where he begins a flashback. Aizawa is shown at 16-years-old in the manga walking to school one morning. With his long hair down, Aizawa looks like he just came from a vintage Hot Topic catalog, and he has the attitude to match.

Aizawa continues to school despite the rain soaking him, and he greets his peers with a depressing attitude. The only person who tries to lighten up his mood is Yamada who fans will know best as Present Mic. The younger Pro Hero is very bombastic as a 16 year old, and his hair is styled in a way that would make Elvis proud. Filled with energy, Yamada is easy to connect to his future Present Mic personality, and the same can be said for Eraserhead. Now it seems My Hero Academia is ready to explore these heroes’ younger days, and fans are eager to see what the franchise has in store.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.