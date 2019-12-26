My Hero Academia: All For One Explains Why He Makes Nomu

My Hero Academia series creator Kohei Horikoshi recently mentioned how he’s currently writing the series with its big ending in mind, and the latest major developments in the recent chapters have certainly painted this picture well as the series continues to head toward a major confrontation between the heroes and villains. One of the bigger mysteries in this series have been the Nomu experiments, and there’s been a surprising reveal of a much smarter kind of created being with Kurogiri. But why does All For One, who has no trouble recruiting villains to his side, need to go through all of this trouble anyway?

Chapter 255 of the series finally digs into why All For One began the Nomu experiments in the first place, and his reason is about as disturbing as one would expect. All For One loves quirks and what they do to the body so much, he’s been doing these experiment as a twisted way to keep enjoying them for longer.

It was previously revealed that Aizawa’s best friend at U.A. Academy, Oboro Shirakumo, was killed in a fight with a villain. But that was not the end of things as All For One actually stole the corpse away and turned it into the Nomu that would eventually become Kurogiri. All For One referred to the process as “dumpster diving” outside of the fancy restaurant that is the powerful collection of quirks that is U.A., and he uses another disturbing food analogy here.

When asked why he makes the Nomu, All For One responds, “You people still fail to understand. It’s like making wine. Trampling the grapes to enhance their juice. I merely wanted to keep enjoying those delightful flavors.” This disturbing food analogy once again reduces the humans involved to playthings or things meant to be devoured. So All For One is uniquely interested in how quirks work the way they do, and how he can change them for the better. The Nomu experiment is just a gross extension of this.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia also launched its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.