My Hero Academia Creator Shares Close Look at Mandalay, Ragdoll with New Sketch

Although the first two seasons of My Hero Academia introduced us to the world of heroes and villains, it wasn't until the third season of the series that everything truly kicked off for the world around Izuku Midoriya and the rest of the students in Class 1-A. Not only did they suddenly come face to face with the true roster of the League of Villains for the very first time, but they also met a few of the heroes out there working in the rest of the world. This was the kooky group, the Wild, Wild Pussycats, who put Deku and the others through their harsh training during the Forest Boot Camp.

Although they haven't shown up much in the series since the Forest Boot Camp Training arc, series creator Kohei Horikoshi is keeping their adventures alive with an up close look at two of their members, Mandalay and Ragdoll, with a new sketch. Horikoshi often shares up close and cute sketches of the series' heroines and villains with fans on Twitter, so this one is in great company! Check it out:

Unfortunately for those who are fans of the sketch, Ragdoll probably won't be getting into the action of things any time soon. Following her return to the series along with the rest of the group in the fourth season, it was confirmed that Ragdoll had lost her quirk as a result of All For One's Nomu's experiments. She stated how she'll be doing office work for the group moving forward, and that means she probably won't be getting into her full hero gear any time soon.

As for Mandalay, there's a good chance she's involved in the current events of the manga since it incorporates every hero and villain so far. But time will tell as new chapters of the series continue to release. But what do you think? How did you feel about the Wild, Wild Pussycats when they first made their debut in My Hero Academia's manga?

What about their big debut in the anime's third season? Are you hoping to see Mandalay in pro hero action again in the future? Where does she rank among your favorite heroines in the series overall? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

