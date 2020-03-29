My Hero Academia’s Latest Episode Sparks Major Animation Debate

My Hero Academia is no stranger to controversy as there have been a long string of debates among fans as to some of the more divisive elements of both the manga and anime releases. Just when it seemed like we were getting beyond one of the more controversial choices in the manga, now the latest episode of the fourth season has sparked a new debate once again as fans discuss the nature of the animation for this latest season. This series has been one of the better received in that regard, but something seems to have changed with the latest season in particular.

Some My Hero Academia fans began to wonder about how the anime is adapting some of the more memorable scenes of the manga, and the latest episode seemed to provide a strong example to some of its more wonkier choices. When the Wild, Wild Pussycats returned to the anime in Episode 87 of the series, a comparison between the anime’s depiction and Kohei Horikoshi’s original had gone viral.

Whether jokingly or not (as some of the controversies have started in the past), this comparison took some of the more detailed art from Horikoshi’s original take and placed the anime’s animated version. There’s a belief that there’s more empty space in the anime, and less attention to detail for the characters overall.

This has led fans to wonder about the nature of the animation for the fourth season due to the release of the Heroes Rising movie along with how maybe it’s impossible to directly capture everything from Horikoshi’s gorgeous manga work. But what do you think? Read on to see what fans are saying about this animation debate and let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The Question that Launched a Thousand More

BONES WHAT THE FUCK pic.twitter.com/ScZDOOGp1f — Tungry (@mangadoge) March 27, 2020

A Flashy Entrance!

“Unforgiveable”

Underwhelming, But Not the Worst

Was MHA S4 the worst thing in existence of animation ? Absolutely not.



Was MHA S4 underwhelming especially following a longer break than usual, news of an excellent schedule & in comparison to what Bones showed us in previous seasons ? Personally yes. — Alan 🦁 (@RealisticSK) March 27, 2020

Is This Take Better?

I did them some more justice compared to what Bones did #MyHeroAcademia pic.twitter.com/ffklArvNC6 — Fede ☀️🌗 #1 Rei Todoroki fan (@liusyss) March 27, 2020

“I’m Not Missing Out”

You… spent 10 times longer than the artist in the anime did, AND you just traced over what Horikoshi did?



goddamn I’ve never seen MHA, but these fans are just reassuring me that I’m not missing out https://t.co/wRXB9GquDQ — srojam (@SrojamDraws) March 28, 2020

Maybe the Manga’s Just Too Strong?

From my perspective this isn’t a case for the manga being better than the anime, just that the MHA manga has REALLY strong layouts and art https://t.co/sy1xdUAU3H — John-Charles Holmes (@Sonic9jct) March 28, 2020

