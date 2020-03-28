My Hero Academia Sees Deku Get His First Official Fan

The Forest Training Camp arc back in Season 3 seems like such a long time ago considering how much Izuku Midoriya has gone through in My Hero Academia‘s fourth season. This was a majorly pivotal moment in Deku’s hero life, however, as it was the first real time he wasn’t just fighting to stay alive alongside his fellow Class 1-A members but was fighting to protect the life of the young boy, Kota. Summoning all of his power in the fight against Muscular, it was here where Deku became Kota’s own hero.

Kota first expressed his thanks with a special letter that Deku continues to cherish to this day (and was what continues to help him be a hero in U.A. Academy), but the latest episode confirmed that Kota’s love for Deku goes even further than that. In fact, in an adorable reunion between the two it’s revealed that Kota is Deku’s first official fan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Episode 87 of the series features the return of Kota and the Wild, Wild Pussycats as they check in on Class 1-A after all those months of craziness. Kota is initially trying to play off the fact that he’s too cool for Deku, but Mandalay reveals that Kota wanted some red shoes of his own. Kota’s embarrassed even further, but when Deku reveals he’s happy that they match, Kota’s true happiness begins to shine through a little.

With some unofficial merch to his name, Deku now has the beginnings of his very own fan club with the young Kota. It seems like Deku made a much huger impact on Kota than initially expected, and now he’s got a fan for life who wants to be just like him!

Read on to see what fans are saying about Deku getting his first official fan, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can also talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

