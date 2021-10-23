Viral My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Bakugo’s World Heroes’ Mission Makeover

One awesome My Hero Academia cosplay has gone viral for highlighting Katsuki Bakugo’s stealth hero gear makeover for the World Heroes’ Mission movie! After first making its debut in Japan this Summer along with the then airing fifth season of the anime, My Hero Academia will finally be going worldwide for its third feature film, My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission. This new movie tasks Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Bakugo with a new mission under Endeavor that sees them going all over the world to help other countries and their pro heroes against an explosive new threat.

The main trio got a whole new look for the occasion, and it’s one of the biggest reasons fans can’t wait to see the new movie in action for themselves. Taking on a stealth mission, the three young heroes get all black variants of their standard hero costume that gives them all just a much cooler look overall. Bakugo’s costume probably goes through the most change as he’s given a hood with this new suit too. Now artist @chiru_2michiru has taken off with fans on Twitter with their own take on Bakugo’s cool new stealth gear seen in the World Heroes’ Mission movie. Check it out below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission begins its worldwide rollout very soon too. The movie will be coming to 1,500 theaters across North America with both English dubbed and English subbed options beginning on October 29th. It will also be releasing in Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on October 28th, coming soon to Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese), opening on November 11th in Denmark, Norway, and Iceland, opens in Sweden on October 29th, and coming soon to Finland through Funimation Global Group’s Wakanim. Running for 104 minutes in total, Funimation officially describes My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

Which of the trio has your favorite makeover in World Heroes’ Mission? Are you excited to check out the third film in the franchise? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything My Hero Academia in the comments!