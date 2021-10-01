My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Tickets Now on Sale

Tickets are now on sale for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission! The third film in the My Hero Academia franchise officially made its debut in Japan earlier this Summer, and now fans in other countries around the world will finally be able to check it out for themselves as Funimation is bringing the newest movie entry to theaters later this month! Now that the fifth season of the anime has come to an end, this will be a great way to cap off the experience before the arrival of the now in-production sixth season of the series.

In fact, if you wanted to get your tickets for the new movie now is the time to do so! Together with the debut of the first English dub trailer for the new movie, Funimation has confirmed that tickets are now on sale for My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission for fans in the United States and Canada. Tickets for the October 29th premiere can be found with Fandango, and the film will be screening in 1,500 theaters across North America with both English dubbed and English subbed options.

It’s not yet clear just how long the new film will be screening in theaters, but Funimation has announced that fans in the United Kingdom and Ireland will be able to purchase their tickets beginning on October 8th. The film will also be coming to Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa on October 28th, and coming soon to Latin America (in Spanish and Portuguese). My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission will also open in November 11th in Denmark, Norway ,and Iceland with tickets on sale October 8th, and opens in Sweden on October 29th and coming soon to Finland through Funimation Global Group’s Wakanim.

Fans in the United States and Canada who check out the film on opening weekend will also nab the My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission Vol. W Specialty Manga Booklet (while supplies vary by location). It’s a 76 page collectible book that includes original art from series creator Kohei Horikoshi, a Q&A about the film, and a special manga. My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission is not yet rated, and runs for 104 minutes overall. Funimation officially describes the new movie as such:

“In My Hero Academia: World Heroes’ Mission, U.A. High School students Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo face the greatest crisis in My Hero Academia history, with only two hours to save the world! During their internship with the number one Pro Hero Endeavor Agency, Deku and his new friend Rody find themselves wanted nationwide for a crime they didn’t commit. Can Deku and his friends stop Humarise’s global plans of eliminating all Quirks?”

